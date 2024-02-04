"Over last nine years, Ministry of AYUSH focused on holistic health in public health care"

The four-day National Arogya Fair at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital concluded on Sunday. Minister of State for AYUSH and Women and Child Development Munjpara Mahendrabhai was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. The Minister said that in the last 10 years, the nation has seen how the Government of India, taking a whole-government approach and keeping the Ministry of Ayush and Traditional Medicine Systems of India in focus, has prioritized holistic health in public healthcare delivery.

"The Ministry of Ayush is working closely with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on integrative health to find solutions to modern-day health problems," he said. The event was organized with the objective to showcase the benefits and principles of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, creating awareness and encouraging the adoption of holistic health and wellness practices, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among practitioners, experts and enthusiasts, and providing space to businesses and vendors to promote products and services related to Ayush systems.

On this occasion, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai said that the National Arogya Fair is all about getting together and having a deep dive into all the aspects of Ayush. The presence of the market, scientific community, people from all walks of life, innovators, start-ups, buyers and sellers has made this successful. He said that the panel discussions on different aspects of Ayush have added value to it. He said, "I am sure, in this National Arogya fair, we all had a fair share of insights of Ayush which is now a giant wave in Amrit Kaal."

The National Arogya Fair organized by Puran Chandra Gupta Smarak Trust with the support of the Ministry of Ayush from February 1 to February 4 at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium saw a dynamic convergence of India's rich healing traditions, encompassing Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. This four-day event serves as a vibrant testament to the nation's diverse culture and historical legacy in healthcare. It transcends as a platform to celebrate and showcase the traditional system of medicine, emphasizing holistic well-being.

The event had some key highlights like 'Wellness Workshops and Seminars, Ayurveda, Yoga, Yunani, Siddha, Naturopathy and Homeopathy exhibitions, free health consultations, and cultural programmes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)