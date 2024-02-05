"BJP can't implement UCC in entire nation," says AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam

After the BJP-led Uttarakhand government cabinet approved the UCC draft and the Assam government is preparing to introduce the Polygamy Ban Bill in the upcoming assembly sessions, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam took a dig at the Centre, saying that the BJP does not have the courage to implement UCC in the entire country. Speaking to ANI, AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam said that the BJP also knows that it is almost impossible to implement UCC across the country because there are many religions, castes, and communities.

"It is just the BJP's 'Jhumle-Baazi' (rhetoric) ahead of the election. Even the BJP knows that it is almost impossible to implement UCC in the country because there are many religions, castes, and communities. The BJP does not have the courage to impose what they will be able to impose in Uttarakhand; it can't do so in the North East. They can't implement in Goa what they implement in Uttar Pradesh. What they want to do in Assam, they can't do in other states. The BJP itself is confused, and they are trying to implement it partly in their ruled states," Rafiqul Islam said. "If they want to implement UCC in the entire country, then they could have brought the bill to parliament. But they are trying to implement it partly in Uttarakhand and Assam and then will tell the people that see we are going to bring UCC and ban polygamy. It is just their 'Jhumle-Baazi' (rhetoric)," he added.

Reacting to the Assam government's move to introduce the Polygamy Ban Bill in the upcoming budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, which will begin on February 5, the AIUDF MLA said that there may be many BJP leaders who are the victims of polygamy, and from inside the BJP, some people will oppose it. "Some BJP leaders and people are involved in polygamy. First, we will see the bill, then we will decide what we will do. As of now, we don't know what provisions have been included in the bill. Many BJP Adivasi supporters will oppose this bill. I think that the bill will be opposed by the BJP inside. There may be many BJP leaders who are the victims of polygamy," Rafiqul Islam said.

Hitting out at the Assam Chief Minister, the AIUDF MLA said that, the Assam Chief Minister talks about UCC, but he has broken the UCC norms by giving some relaxation to tribal people in some announced schemes. "Islam has never encouraged polygamy and not allowed to do two, three, four marriage. But there is an option, if needed people can have a second marriage who has one wife, but the Quran also says that, if you don't do justice between two wives then you don't marry a second time. Islam doesn't encourage it. There are many caste, communities in the country where polygamy issues are there. If you (BJP) want to rectify it, then discussions should happen in the parliament," Rafiqul Islam aaded. (ANI)

