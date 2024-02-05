Left Menu

SC stays Madras HC order sentencing retired IPS Sampath Kumar to 15 days imprisonment in petition filed by MS Dhoni

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also issued notice to concerned respondents on the plea filed by IPS officer Sampath Kumar.

05-02-2024
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madras High Court sentencing retired IPS officer Sampath Kumar to 15 days imprisonment in the contempt of court petition filed by cricketer MS Dhoni. A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also issued notice to concerned respondents on the plea filed by IPS officer Sampath Kumar.

Sampath Kumar has moved the Supreme Court through his advocate B Balaji. He has challenged the Madras High Court order which sentenced him to 15 days imprisonment in the contempt of court petition filed by cricketer MS Dhoni. Dhoni had filed the contempt petition against the officer in 2022 accusing him of making derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court. Dhoni had sought action against Kumar by issuing a process against him in accordance with the law.

Kumar had investigated the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

