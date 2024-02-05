Left Menu

LIC shares jump nearly 6 pc to cross Rs 1,000 mark for first time

During the day, it jumped 8.73 per cent to Rs 1,028 -- its 52-week high.The companys market capitalisation mcap increased by Rs 35,230.25 crore to Rs 6,32,721.15 crore.So far this year, the companys stock has jumped 20 per cent.Last month, LIC surpassed the State Bank of India SBI to become the countrys most-valued PSU firm by market valuation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:13 IST
LIC shares jump nearly 6 pc to cross Rs 1,000 mark for first time
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The share price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday jumped nearly 6 per cent to hit the Rs 1,000 mark for the first time ever, taking its market valuation to above Rs 6 lakh crore.

The stock climbed 5.90 per cent to settle at Rs 1,000.35 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 8.81 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,027.95.

At the NSE, it surged 5.64 per cent to Rs 998.85. During the day, it jumped 8.73 per cent to Rs 1,028 -- its 52-week high.

The company's market capitalisation (mcap) increased by Rs 35,230.25 crore to Rs 6,32,721.15 crore.

So far this year, the company's stock has jumped 20 per cent.

Last month, LIC surpassed the State Bank of India (SBI) to become the country's most-valued PSU firm by market valuation. Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm with a mcap of Rs 19,46,521.81 crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 14,53,649.63 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 10,97,634.10 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 7,18,367.25 crore), Infosys (Rs 7,00,077.62 crore) and LIC (Rs 6,32,721.15 crore).

The country's largest insurer was listed in May 2022. The government had sold over 22.13 crore shares, or a 3.5 per cent stake in LIC, through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The government holds a 96.5 per cent stake in the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024