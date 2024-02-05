Rajeev Verma named chief of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee OBC department

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of Rajeev Verma as the Chairman of the OBC Department of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), said an official statement issued by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday. "Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Rajeev Verma as the Chairman of OBC Department of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," read the official statement by the All India Congress Committee.

This comes amid the ongoing verbal battle between Congress and the BJP over the OBCs and caste-based reservation. Congress has time and again alleged that the BJP is against OBCs and caste-based reservation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier in January alleged a conspiracy by the RSS-BJP to do away with caste-based reservation in higher education. "BJP-RSS, which have even talked about reviewing reservation, now want to snatch the jobs of the deprived class from such higher education institutions," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also said that 3,000 of the 7,000 reserved posts in 45 central universities were vacant and that only 7.1 per cent of professors in these institutions were Dalits, 1.6 per cent from the ST category and 4.5 per cent from the OBC. "This is an attempt to kill the dreams of those fighting for social justice and to eliminate the participation of the deprived sections,'' he added.

The Congress MP alleged that this was an attempt to murder the dreams of those struggling for social justice. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day called himself 'sbse bada OBC' (the biggest OBC) while speaking in Parliament on Monday.

He also accused Congress of indulging in hypocrisy and adopting double standards while dealing with leaders of backward communities. Targeting the opposition, particularly the Congress party, the Prime Minister said that the Congress disrespected Karpoori Thakur, who dedicated his entire life to the principles of democracy and the values of the Constitution.

"Congress party and UPA government did not deliver justice with OBCs. A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what was not done to destabilise his government? Congress can't tolerate OBCs...They keep counting how many OBCs are there in government. Can't you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here (pointing towards himself)?" PM Modi said in his reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address. PM Modi continued his attack on the UPA government and said that the UPA government did not deliver justice to OBCs.

"During the UPA Government, an extra-constitutional body was formed. The government could not have its way before that body. National Advisory Council - did it have any OBC members? Find out," he added. (ANI)

