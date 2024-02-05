Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Chief wildlife warden orders to kill or capture leopard that attacked two children

On Monday, the Chief Wildlife Warden of Uttarakhand gave orders to kill or capture a leopard that attacked two children within 24 hours in the state.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 21:53 IST
Uttarakhand: Chief wildlife warden orders to kill or capture leopard that attacked two children
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Chief Wildlife Warden of Uttarakhand gave orders to kill or capture a leopard that attacked two children within 24 hours in the state. Earlier, expressing concern over leopards attacking children in several areas of Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed Principal Secretary Forest RK Sudhanshu to work on an effective action plan to stop such incidents.

At a meeting in the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that strict action should be taken against the Forest Department officials who are negligent in preventing such incidents. "To catch the leopards, cages should be installed and night patrolling should be done," said the Chief Minister.

He also said that in areas where incidents of human-wildlife conflict are taking place, the forest department should be kept on 24-hour alert mode. The Chief Minister said that in cases of death due to human-wildlife conflict, a proposal should be brought soon to increase the ex-gratia amount provided as financial assistance to the family members of the deceased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

