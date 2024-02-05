Left Menu

Assam: Justice Vijay Bishnoi sworn in as Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court

Justice Vijay Bishnoi was sworn in as Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 22:49 IST
Assam: Justice Vijay Bishnoi sworn in as Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court
Justice Vijay Bishnoi sworn in as Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Vijay Bishnoi was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court on Monday. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Justice Vijay Bishnoi as the Chief Justice of Guwahati HC at a solemn function held at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Narayan Prasad Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, said in a notification, "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office." The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Speaker Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjit Dass, Chief Secretary, Govt of Assam Paban Kumar Borthakur, Advocate General Assam Devajit Saikia, DGP G P Singh, DGP, Meghalaya LR Bishnoi, Judges of Gauhati High Court, members from legal fraternity, and other senior officials of State Government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024