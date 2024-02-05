Assam: Justice Vijay Bishnoi sworn in as Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court

Justice Vijay Bishnoi was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court on Monday. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Justice Vijay Bishnoi as the Chief Justice of Guwahati HC at a solemn function held at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Narayan Prasad Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, said in a notification, "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office." The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Speaker Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjit Dass, Chief Secretary, Govt of Assam Paban Kumar Borthakur, Advocate General Assam Devajit Saikia, DGP G P Singh, DGP, Meghalaya LR Bishnoi, Judges of Gauhati High Court, members from legal fraternity, and other senior officials of State Government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)