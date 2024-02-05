US transport chief urges drivers pay attention after virtual reality driver video
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday said human drivers must pay attention at all times after videos emerged of people apparently wearing virtual reality headsets behind the wheel.
Buttigieg responded on X to a video of a Tesla driver who appeared to be gesturing with his hands to manipulate a virtual reality field.
