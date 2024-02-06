Man found dead in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area

The body of a man was found in Vasant Vihar area of South West area of the national capital on Tuesday, Delhi Police said. The body of the deceased, identified as Ashwini, a resident of Kusumpur Pahadi, was discovered in the parking lot near his house early this morning, police said.

Locals who found the body this morning alerted the police. According to Delhi Police, Ashwini received a call around 12:30 am after which he left his home.

Further, police said, the crime scene indicated alcohol was consumed, pointing to a possible altercation leading to the fatal outcome. Delhi Police said it is actively investigating the case and have initiated a search for the late-night caller.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

