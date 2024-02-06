Left Menu

MP: Lokayukta sleuths arrest Registrar of Raja Shankar Shah University for accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 in Chhindwara

Registrar identified as Meghraj Ninama was demanding the bribe amount from the complainant, Anurag Kushwaha, who runs a college in Chhindwara district, in lieu of the smooth college operation and did not face any problems, the officer added.

Jabalpur Lokayukta sleuth caught a Registrar of Raja Shankar Shah University, located in Chhindwara district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a college private operator on Monday, an official said. The registrar identified as Meghraj Ninama was demanding the bribe amount from the complainant, Anurag Kushwaha, who runs a private college in Chhindwara district, in lieu of the smooth operation of his college and as an assurance that the colled would not not face any problems, the officer added.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surekha Parmar told ANI, "Anurag Kushwaha had lodged a complaint that the Registrar of Raja Shankar Shah University, Meghraj Ninama had demanded Rs 50,000 for the successful operation of the college and did not face any problems. After that the team laid a trap and caught the Registrar red-handed while taking the first instalment, Rs 25000 on Monday in his office." Further investigation into the matter is underway, she added.

Meanwhile, Complainant Anurag Kushwaha said, "We were getting troubled a lot for the last a year. Registrar Ninama said that if we had to run a college in the district then pay Rs 1 lakh a year for smooth college operation. After which I told him it was a huge amount then he asked to pay Rs 50,000. Following which I paid its first instalment, Rs 25000 in his office on Monday and got him caught red-handed." (ANI)

