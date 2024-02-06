Left Menu

Usha Martin Q3 net rises 28 pc at Rs 107 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 14:44 IST
Usha Martin Q3 net rises 28 pc at Rs 107 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Usha Martin on Tuesday posted a 28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 107.51 crore in the December quarter due to reduced expenses.

It had clocked a profit of Rs 84.07 crore in the October-December period of 2022-23, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income fell to Rs 802.98 crore over Rs 838.03 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses were trimmed to Rs 665.09 crore from Rs 731.28 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal.

Usha Martin's wire rope manufacturing facilities in Ranchi, Hoshiarpur, Dubai, Bangkok and, the UK produce the widest range of wire ropes that find application in various industries across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024