UN nuclear watchdog chief Grossi to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Wednesday
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said he would visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied Ukraine on Wednesday to see if it can be safely run with a reduced number of staff and how safe is the fuel that has been in the reactors for years.
Russia gained control of Europe's largest nuclear power facility after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, and its six nuclear reactors are now idled.
