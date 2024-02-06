Bolivia secures $350 mln in financing from China for first zinc plant
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 22:12 IST
- Country:
- Bolivia
Bolivia's government will sign a deal on Tuesday for $350 million in financing from the Export–Import Bank of China to build the South American country's first zinc processing plant, Bolivia's mining ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bolivia
- South American
Advertisement