Maharashtra: DRI seizes 975.5 Kgs of ganja in Nagpur

The officers of the Nagpur Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday intercepted one Truck at Borkhedi Toll Plaza (MH) near Nagpur seizing 975.5 Kg of ganja. "On examining the truck carefully, a total of 478 packets with a gross weight of 975.5 Kg of a substance believed to be ganja were found concealed beneath a consignment/ bags of vermicompost. Upon testing with the drug detection testing kit, the substance tested positive for ganja. The value of the suspected ganja is approximately Rs. 1.95 Cr," DRI stated in a press release.

One person who was driving the said vehicle was apprehended and subsequently arrested under provisions of the NDPS Act and remanded to judicial custody, said DRI Further investigation to apprehend the suppliers and receivers of the said suspected narcotic drug is in progress. (ANI)

