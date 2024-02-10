Karnataka: Doctor suspended for pre-wedding shoot at govt hospital

A doctor was suspended from service for conducting a pre-wedding shoot in the operation theatre at Bharamasagar Government Hospital in Chitradurga district. Informing about the decision, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said such indiscipline from doctors will not be tolerated.

"Government hospitals exist for the health care of the people and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors," Gundu Rao said. Dr Abhishek was a contractual doctor at the hospital in Chitradurga and his suspension was ordered on the recommendation of the state Health department.

"All contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should perform their duties as per the government service rules. I have already instructed the concerned doctors and all the staff to be careful so that such abuses do not happen in government hospitals," Karnataka Health Minister said. The Karnataka Minister urged the medical staff to focus on performing their duties.

"Facilities provided by the government to the government hospitals are for the health care of the common people," he said. Earlier this week, a video of the doctor conducting a pre-wedding shoot without permission went viral on social media. (ANI)

