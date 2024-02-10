"You were ever-smiling...": PM Modi heaps praise on LS Speaker Birla

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday over the manner in which he ran the House for five years and for the initiatives taken and said his smile never faded

10-02-2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday over the manner in which he ran the House for five years and for the initiatives taken and said his smile never faded. "You were ever-smiling. Your smile never faded. You guided this House in a balanced and impartial manner in several instances, for this, I appreciate you. There were moments of anger, allegations but you controlled the situation patiently and ran the House and guided us. I express my gratitude to you for this," the Prime Minister said in his remarks on the last day of the 17th Lok Sabha.

"I am grateful to the Chair for introducing the use of technology for conducting 'Paperless Parliament.' It's your expertise and the willingness of respected members that have resulted in 97 per cent productivity during the 17th Lok Sabha," he added. The Prime Minister said that the Speaker opened the doors of Parliament library for common people.

"Opening this bank of knowledge, this repository of traditions to common people is a big service. I express my gratitude for this," The Prime Minister said everyone used to discuss that there should be a new building of the Parliament but no decision used to be taken.

"It was your (Lok Sabha Speaker) leadership that decided this, too matters forward, held meetings with the government and as a result, the country received this new Parliament building," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

