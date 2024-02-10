"Kejriwal wants to keep the right to loot with himself": Sirsa on AAP to go solo in Punjab Lok Sabha polls

Reacting to the Aam Aadmi Party's declaration of contesting all the Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Kejriwal "wants to keep the right to loot with himself and not share with Congress." He claimed that the INDI Alliance was formed solely to exert pressure on government agencies. According to Sirsa, the alliance lacked ideology or purpose beyond this objective.

"The sole purpose of the INDI Alliance was to pressure the agencies and protect the money accumulated through corruption. It had no ideology or idea besides this...Arvind Kejriwal would never want to share power with the Congress party," Sirsa told ANI. Arvind Kejriwal will contest alone in Punjab."He wants to keep the right to loot with himself and not share with Congress," Sirsa added.

Earlier today, in shock to the INDI alliance, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal announced that his party will contest alone all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh. Categorically signalling that there will be no alliance with the Congress in the state, Kejriwal said that the party will announce candidates for all 14 seats in the next 10-15 days.

"I would like to seek your blessings on one more thing. In the next two months, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled. In this election, Punjab has 13 seats and one in Chandigarh. In total, there are 14 seats. In the next 10-15 days, the Aam Aadmi Party will announce candidates for all the 14 seats. Just like you had supported us two years back, I would like to seek your blessings to let Aam Aadmi Party win in all 14 seats by pressing on the 'broom'," Kejriwal urged people to vote for his party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

