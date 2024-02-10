"Next 25 years very significant for our country...", says PM Modi in last session of 17th Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the coming 25 years are very significant for the country as every person has taken the resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047. "The next 25 years are very important for our country. Political activities have their place, but the aspirations, expectations, dreams and resolve of the country are that these 25 years are something in which the country will achieve the desired results," said the Prime Minister.

Throwing light on the significance of the next 25 years for the nation, the Prime Minister said that the nation has taken the resolve to accomplish its dreams. Speaking about the Salt Satyagraha started in 1930 by Mahatma Gandhi and Swadeshi Andolan, the Prime Minister said, "These events may have been insignificant at the time of its inception but they set the foundations for the next 25 years leading to India's independence in 1947".

He said that a similar feeling can be experienced within the country where "every person has taken the resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047". Noting that basic needs in the world have changed in the 21st century, the Prime Minister mentioned the value of data.

"The passage of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act has safeguarded the data of the present generation and also garnered interest from across the world," the Prime Minister highlighted the nation's diversity and the diversified data that it generated within the country. Referring to new dimensions of security, the Prime Minister talked about the importance of marine, space and cyber security. "We have to create positive capabilities in these areas and also to develop wherewithal to deal with the negative forces", said the Prime Minister adding that space reforms are forward-looking with long-term implications.

Touching upon the economic reforms carried out by the 17th Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister informed that thousands of compliances were removed to make the lives of common citizens easier. Reiterating the belief in 'Minimum Government and Maximum Governance', the Prime Minister said that the capabilities of any democracy can be maximized by ensuring minimum government intervention in citizen's lives. The Prime Minister said that the past five years of BJP-led government were about "reform, perform and transform" in the country and it is rare that transformation due to these measures can also be experienced in the same period.

"These five years were about reform, perform and transformation in the country. It is very rare that both reform and performance take place and we can see transformation right in front of our eyes. The country is experiencing this through the 17th Lok Sabha and I firmly believe that the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha," he said. "In five years of the 17th Lok Sabha, several important decisions have been taken and facing several challenges, everyone, according to their capability, has tried to give the right direction to the country," he said.

"In a way, it is a day to rededicate ourselves to the country after five years of ideological journey and time devoted to the service of the country," he added. The Prime Minister said, "More than 60 obsolete laws were removed. This was needed to improve the ease of doing business, he said. PM Modi emphasized the need for trusting the citizens. He informed that Jan Vishwas Act decriminalized 180 activities. The Mediation Act has helped in breaking unnecessary litigation-related issues".

The Prime Minister said that the 17th Lok Sabha had 97 percent productivity.The budget session of Parliament began on January 31 and was extended by a day till February 10. This is the last session of Lok Sabha before the general elections that are expected to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)