"PM Modi worked for revival of cultural centres like Ram Temple in Ayodhya": Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving various cultural centres in the country, including the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. Amit Shah also felicitated sculptor Arun Yogiraj at the Suttur Jatra Mahotsav program for creating the Rama Lalla idol placed in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Addressing the event, the Home Minister said, "We all saw the consecration of the idol of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya... Suttur Math has decided to open its branch in Ayodhya. I congratulate Suttur Swami for it...PM Modi has done the work of revival of cultural centres like Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Corridor, Baba Kedarnath and Badrinath." He said Suttur Math has always been the centre of selfless service.

"Suttur Math has been the centre of selfless service; work is worship and charity. For ages, the 'Math' has continued the tradition of service. On behalf of the BJP, I not only want to acknowledge but also salute it," Shah said. Yogiraj, the sculptor who carved Ram Lalla's idol, attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city. Visuals also showed celebrations unfolding at the famous Saryu Ghat, with beaming locals expressing their devotion to Ram Lalla. (ANI)

