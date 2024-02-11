Left Menu

"PM Modi worked for revival of cultural centres like Ram Temple in Ayodhya": Amit Shah

Amit Shah also felicitated sculptor Arun Yogiraj at the Suttur Jatra Mahotsav program for creating the Rama Lalla idol placed in Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 15:53 IST
"PM Modi worked for revival of cultural centres like Ram Temple in Ayodhya": Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving various cultural centres in the country, including the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. Amit Shah also felicitated sculptor Arun Yogiraj at the Suttur Jatra Mahotsav program for creating the Rama Lalla idol placed in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Addressing the event, the Home Minister said, "We all saw the consecration of the idol of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya... Suttur Math has decided to open its branch in Ayodhya. I congratulate Suttur Swami for it...PM Modi has done the work of revival of cultural centres like Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Corridor, Baba Kedarnath and Badrinath." He said Suttur Math has always been the centre of selfless service.

"Suttur Math has been the centre of selfless service; work is worship and charity. For ages, the 'Math' has continued the tradition of service. On behalf of the BJP, I not only want to acknowledge but also salute it," Shah said. Yogiraj, the sculptor who carved Ram Lalla's idol, attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city. Visuals also showed celebrations unfolding at the famous Saryu Ghat, with beaming locals expressing their devotion to Ram Lalla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024