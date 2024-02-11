"Strict action will be taken against miscreants": Uttarakhand CM on Haldwani clashes

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated on Sunday to take strict action against the miscreant involved in the violent clashes in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area. On the second day of his visit to Lohaghat in Champawat district, Dhami met the students and youth and encouraged them before the Sangju-2024 programme.

CM Dhami participated in the 'Sangju-2024' programme organised at Ramlila Maidan Lohaghat in Champawat district. CM Dhami said, "In Haldwani, miscreants misbehaved with women police officials and media personnel. They tried to burn them alive. The essence of Devbhoomi will not be allowed to deteriorate. Strict action will be taken against the miscreants."

Dhami also played the traditional Holi of Kumaon with the locals in Champawat and brought alive the old memories by preparing lemon sour (sunni) along with the Khadi Holi song. On the first day, CM Dhami interacted with local residents in Champawat district of Uttarakhand during the Gaon Chalo campaign. CM Dhami also interacted with small children and inquired about their well-being.

Earlier, CM Dhami reached Haldwani on Friday afternoon and took stock of the situation of the violent clashes that took place on Thursday evening. Clashes erupted on Thursday night after an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area. The Chief Minister also inquired about the condition of the women police team and other policemen, administration, municipal corporation personnel and journalist colleagues who were injured in the incident that took place in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura.

CM Dhami said that all the video footage and footprints of those who have broken the law and damaged government property are available. The process of identifying all the miscreants involved in this incident and taking legal action against them is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)