German economy expected to grow in 2024, official says

Germany is not in recession and its economy is expected to grow in 2024, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's chief of staff, Wolfgang Schmidt, said on Tuesday.

"We don't have a recession. We are not seeing anything that normally accompanies a recession, such as unemployment. The labour market is very stable, real wages are rising again. We will see growth this year," Schmidt told an industry event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)