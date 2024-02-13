Left Menu

CJI takes note of traffic issues, says SC will accommodate if lawyers face problem in reaching court

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday that the bench will accommodate lawyers if they are facing problems due to road congestion as Delhi faced traffic jams due to farmers' protests

13-02-2024
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday that the bench will accommodate lawyers if they are facing problems due to road congestion as Delhi faced traffic jams due to farmers' protests. The assurance from a bench led by CJI Chandrachud came in the morning when the bench assembled to hear the proceedings.

The court said that if any lawyer faces a problem with traffic issues, the bench will accomodate. The farmers' protest has been called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

They are demanding the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) and the implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. Massive security arrangements have been put in place on the borders of the national capital because of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest.

Delhi Police have already enforced Section 144, restricting the entry of tractor trolleys and large assemblies as part of measures to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Adish Aggarwala on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud to take suo motu action against erring farmers for forcibly trying to enter Delhi in a bid to create nuisance and disturb the daily life of citizens.

He also requested CJI Chandrachud to issue directions to courts to not pass any adverse order due to lawyers not being present before the courts due to traffic congestions and other (ANI)

