"It's our resolve to provide 10 lakh jobs...": MoS Pratima Bhoumik at PM Rozgar Mela in Tripura

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to several job seekers at the 'Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Mela' organised by the central government in Tripura's Agartala. Rozgar Mela is the government's step towards the fulfillment of employment generation in the country.

"It's our resolve to provide jobs to 10 lakh people. Today, more than 1 lakh people were given appointment letters. It is a great feeling," she told ANI. Pratima Bhoumik also attended the inauguration ceremony of the National Skill Training Institute, developed exclusively for women at Anandanagar in Agartala.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha was also present at the occasion, while Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined in virtually. Taking to 'X', CM Saha wrote, "A significant step towards #WomenEmpowerment, in line with the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiJi. Glad to have attended the inauguration of National Skill Training Institute exclusively for women developed at Anandanagar, Agartala, in the virtual presence of Hon'ble Union Minister for Education & Skill Development Shri @dpradhanbjpJi."

"Equipped with modern facilities, this institute has been developed at Anandanagar, Agartala. It will give the women access to better opportunities," he added. Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmedra Pradhan also expressed glee over the inauguration of the National Skill Training Institute.

"Along with @tripura_cmo@DrManikSaha2 ji, @PratimaBhoumik ji and others, glad to inaugurate the National Skill Training Institute (Women) Agartala and girls' hostel at NSTI (W) Vadodara on the occasion of National Women's Day." He further asserted that the launches will stand as true symbols of women empowerment.

"The initiatives launched today will stand as true symbols of women empowerment in two important centres of eastern and western India. They will work towards illuminating the path of women in the region, equip them with job-ready and entrepreneurship-ready skills and attitude and help in the advancement of women-led development envisioned by PM @narendramodiji," he said. (ANI)

