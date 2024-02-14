"I am a disciplined worker of the BJP" says Ashwini Vaishnaw on his Rajya Sabha candidature

In response to his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday, acknowledged his role as a disciplined worker within the BJP. "I am a disciplined worker of the BJP. The party takes all decisions regarding my public life. I express gratitude to the party, its leadership, and honourable PM Modi for allowing me to render my services once again. On this occasion, I pray to Lord Jagannath for His blessings," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Earlier, The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced its support for Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the press release said on Wednesday. According to the release, "Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will support the candidature of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, "for the larger interest of State's Railways and Telecom Development" in the ensuing Election to Rajya Sabha - 2024."

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Muzibulla Khan commended the achievements of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, representing Odisha. "You know, when Ashwini Vaishnaw was elected from Odisha, he took the oath as the Union Railway Minister in the central government, and it's a significant development that an Odisha representative became the Railway Minister. He made considerable efforts for Odisha's development, particularly in expanding the railway network. In the current budget, there's an allocation of 10,000 crores for our East Coast Zone, indicating a positive step for Odisha's prosperity and development."

"We welcome the decision taken by our party president and Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik," he added. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced the second list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections to be held in various states.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha. The Union Minister is likely to get the support of the BJD. Union Minister L Murugan, Maya Narollya, Bansilal Gurjar and Umesh Nath Maharai will contest from Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

