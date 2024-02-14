Left Menu

Avaada initiates green hydrogen project in Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 17:22 IST
  Country:
  • India

Avaada Group on Wednesday announced groundbreaking of its green hydrogen project at Gopalpur, Odisha by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The project will create nearly 1,600 direct and 4,000 indirect employment opportunities, a company statement said.

''Foundation stone for Avaada Group's Green Hydrogen project was laid down today by Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik in Gopalpur, Ganjam,'' it said.

The ceremony was attended by stakeholders and representatives from various sectors.

Avaada Group's Green Hydrogen division has been making significant investments to create a green hydrogen ecosystem in Odisha.

The green ammonia storage facility at Gopalpur will enable export of green hydrogen, thereby helping achieve net-zero goal for hard-to-abate sectors across the world. Hard-to-abate sectors primarily include steel, cement, and petrochemicals.

By harnessing renewable energy sources, this initiative aims to produce green ammonia without any harmful impact on environment.

Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group emphasised the significance of green ammonia as a clean and renewable alternative in various sectors such as agriculture, transportation, and industry.

Avaada Group is involved in solar module manufacturing, renewable power generation, and the development of green hydrogen, green methanol, green ammonia, and sustainable aviation fuel projects.

Avaada Energy, its renewable power generation arm, aims to achieve an installed capacity of 11 GW by 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

