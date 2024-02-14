Left Menu

HP CM Sukhu expresses grief over demise of Kamal Kant Batra, mother of Captain Vikram Batra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the demise of Kamal Kant Batra, mother of Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra. She died at Palampur in Kangra district on Wednesday. She was 77.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the demise of Kamal Kant Batra, mother of Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra. She died at Palampur in Kangra district on Wednesday. She was 77. The Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

"Sad news was received about the demise of Mrs. Kamalkant Batra, mother of martyr Captain Vikram Batra. We pray to God to grant Mata Ji a place at His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the immense sorrow," CM Sukhu posted on X. Captain Vikram Batra, known as "Sher Shah," died fighting for the country during the Kargil War in 1999, displaying unparalleled bravery and dedication to the nation. His courageous actions earned him the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military decoration in India. (ANI)

