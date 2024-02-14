Left Menu

"There is no future for the Congress party": AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal

"Today, Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination papers for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. It is a matter of shame for us as the Congress is a 135-year-old party. There is no place for Priyanka Gandhi to fight an election, if Rahul Gandhi didn't contest from the Kerala seat where 90 per cent are Muslim voters and they voted for him.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 23:21 IST
"There is no future for the Congress party": AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal
AIUDF Chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIUDF Chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday criticized the Congress party and said that the Congress is now zero and there is no place in the country from where Sonia Gandhi can win. "Today, Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination papers for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. It is a matter of shame for us as the Congress is a 135-year-old party. There is no place for Priyanka Gandhi to fight an election, if Rahul Gandhi didn't contest from the Kerala seat where 90 per cent are Muslim voters and they voted for him.

AIUDF Chief further said that this time Congress has no agenda. Congress is saying only one thing that this time Ajmal has to be thrown from here. But we don't say this. But Congress itself is no more, the party is completely finished. There is no place in the country from where Sonia Gandhi can win," Badruddin Ajmal said in Dalgaon in Assam's Darrang district. He also pressed that there is no future for the Congress party.

"The Congress MLAs in Assam sold out to the BJP. A few days back, former Congress MLA, leaders joined the BJP and today the main Congress leader in Barak Valley Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Mangaldoi MLA have gone with BJP," he said. "Today, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 7-8 more Congress MLAs will come with BJP. If 7-8 more MLAs will go then Bhupen Borah (president of Assam Congress) will remain only. I am working hard to make our winning record. Congress is now zero," Badruddin Ajmal added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024