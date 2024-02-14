"There is no future for the Congress party": AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal

AIUDF Chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday criticized the Congress party and said that the Congress is now zero and there is no place in the country from where Sonia Gandhi can win. "Today, Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination papers for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. It is a matter of shame for us as the Congress is a 135-year-old party. There is no place for Priyanka Gandhi to fight an election, if Rahul Gandhi didn't contest from the Kerala seat where 90 per cent are Muslim voters and they voted for him.

AIUDF Chief further said that this time Congress has no agenda. Congress is saying only one thing that this time Ajmal has to be thrown from here. But we don't say this. But Congress itself is no more, the party is completely finished. There is no place in the country from where Sonia Gandhi can win," Badruddin Ajmal said in Dalgaon in Assam's Darrang district. He also pressed that there is no future for the Congress party.

"The Congress MLAs in Assam sold out to the BJP. A few days back, former Congress MLA, leaders joined the BJP and today the main Congress leader in Barak Valley Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Mangaldoi MLA have gone with BJP," he said. "Today, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 7-8 more Congress MLAs will come with BJP. If 7-8 more MLAs will go then Bhupen Borah (president of Assam Congress) will remain only. I am working hard to make our winning record. Congress is now zero," Badruddin Ajmal added. (ANI)

