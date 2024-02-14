Left Menu

Interstate illegal arms supply cartel busted; two arrested

An interstate illegal arms supply cartel busted with the arrest of two key members. 18 illicit single-shot pistols of .315 bore have been recovered from their possession. The illicit arms were procured from Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 23:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An interstate illegal arms supply cartel was busted with the arrest of two key members. As many as 18 illicit single-shot pistols of .315 bore have been recovered from their possession. The illicit arms were procured from Etah, Uttar Pradesh. A team of TYR, Special Cell, led by Inspectors Rahul Kumar and Vineet Kumar Tewatia, under the close supervision of Sh. Kailash Singh Bisht, ACP/TYR Special Cell has busted an interstate illicit arms supply cartel by arresting two key members, namely: Harender Singh and Sandeep Singh Parmar.

Given the use of illegal firearms in various crimes in Delhi and adjoining states, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has been working round-the-clock to thwart the nefarious designs of such anti-social elements. Accordingly, information about suppliers of illegal firearms and ammunition and their associates active in Delhi/NCR is being collected through various sources. The persistent efforts made by the TYR team paid off when on February 11, specific input was received that two traffickers would be reaching near Geeta Colony flyover, Delhito deliver illicit firearms. Consequently, a raiding team was formed and laid a trap near the Geeta Colony flyover and two members of the arms supplier syndicate, namely Harender Singh and Sandeep Singh Parmarboth were apprehended.

A case under the Arms Act PS Special Cell has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is in progress to unearth the forward and backward linkages of this network. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

