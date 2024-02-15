Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 28 national highway projects worth Rs 6,600 crore in Odisha

Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stones and inaugurated the projects through a video conference in the presence of Union Minister of Railways Ashvini Vaishnaw.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 18:11 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stones of 28 national highway projects (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 28 national highway projects worth Rs 6,600 crore in Puri district on Thursday. Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stones and inaugurated the projects through a video conference in the presence of Union Minister of Railways Ashvini Vaishnaw.

While speaking to the media after the event, Minister Ashvini Vaishnaw said, "It is a matter of great joy and happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on infrastructure and the focus on making sure that each and every citizen's life is improved has been reflected today in a very important function in Puri." "Foundation laying of projects and the inauguration of close to Rs 6,600 crore projects have been laid today by Nitin Gadkari. This is the vision of PM Modi of developing our country and making it a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India," said Ashvini Vaishnaw.

"As a part of that journey, two very important decisions were taken today. The first is the Puri-Konark line, which was in demand for a very long period. We also visited the Puri railway station yesterday, which is going at a very fast pace, he said, adding that the much-demanded train service from Puri to Ayodhya will also be started soon. Earlier on February 13, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 30 national highway projects worth Rs 4,755 crore in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

