Left Menu

BRS's Kavitha urges Telangana govt to erect statue of Telangana Talli, not Rajiv Gandhi in front of Secretariat

BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday urged the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana to reverse its decision to erect a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the State Secretariat as the land was initially earmarked for installing a statue of Telangana 'Talli' (mother).

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 20:56 IST
BRS's Kavitha urges Telangana govt to erect statue of Telangana Talli, not Rajiv Gandhi in front of Secretariat
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday urged the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana to reverse its decision to erect a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the State Secretariat as the land was initially earmarked for installing a statue of Telangana 'Talli' (mother). "This whole campus (the Telangana Secretariat) carries the spirit of the movement for a separate Telangana state. Now the current Congress government suddenly picks up this space and says, instead of this Telangana Talli statue, we will install the statue of Rajiv Gandhi," Kavitha told ANI.

She, however, said that BRS has nothing against Rajiv Gandhi. "We have our international airport named after him (Rajiv Gandhi) but unfortunately, he has nothing to do with Telangana's separate statehood. If this government has even an iota of respect for the movement they should immediately reverse the decision," Kavitha said.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had laid the foundation stone for installing a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the State Secretariat. However, the act triggered a row with the main Opposition BRS opposing the decision saying that the former Prime Minister has no specific relevance to Telangana while the statue of Telangana Talli symbolises the state's cultural identity. In a letter to Telangana Legislative Council Chairman, Kavitha who is a BRS MLC, said that as an elected representative, she is deeply committed to preserving the cultural identity of Telangana.

She said that the previous government had planned to install a Telangana Talli statue at the Secretariat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024