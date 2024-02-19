Left Menu

World Trade Centre at Delhi's Nauroji Nagar to be completed this fiscal: NBCC

State-owned NBCC on Monday said the World Trade Centre situated at Nauroji Nagar in the national capital is expected to be completed this fiscal.In a statement, NBCC said the project is inching towards completion.The project is rapidly progressing towards completion with more than 90 per cent of physical progress achieved, it added.During the recent 23rd auction of World Trade Centre, the company said it sold an unsold commercial inventory of 48,000 sq.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 18:24 IST
World Trade Centre at Delhi's Nauroji Nagar to be completed this fiscal: NBCC
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NBCC on Monday said the World Trade Centre situated at Nauroji Nagar in the national capital is expected to be completed this fiscal.

In a statement, NBCC said the project is ''inching towards completion''.

The project is rapidly progressing towards completion with more than 90 per cent of physical progress achieved, it added.

During the recent 23rd auction of World Trade Centre, the company said it sold an unsold commercial inventory of 48,000 sq. ft. having a sale value of Rs 191.20 crore.

''As on date, the company has sold a total unsold commercial inventory of 24.4 lakh sq ft through multiple open e-auctions having sale value of Rs 9,848 crore (approximately) thereby achieving more than 70 per cent inventory sale,'' it added.

Many prominent corporates have invested in WTC including HDFC, GAIL, Petronet LNG among others. Recently, HDFC bought a full tower valuing Rs 1,130 crore.

With a workforce of around 3,000 engaged in the construction, NBCC said that the project is expected to be completed in the current 2023-24 fiscal.

As a part of the redevelopment of 7 General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies in New Delhi, NBCC was tasked with the construction of three government colonies at Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024