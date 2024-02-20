Left Menu

Ramkrishna Forgings bags USD 220 million order in North America

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ramkrishna Forgings on Tuesday said it has secured a USD 220 million (about Rs 1,800 crore) order in North America.

''The contract spans over a decade and marks the company's foray into a new vertical within the forging sector, focusing on supplying tier 1 customers in the light vehicle segment across North America,'' the company said in a statement.

The value of the contract is USD 220 million, it said.

''We are fully committed to delivering superior quality forgings that drive value and innovation in the North American Light Vehicle segment. With this, the company is poised to further strengthen its foothold in the automotive forging market while continuing to explore avenues for growth and expansion,'' Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole Time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings said.

The Kolkata-based company is a manufacturer and supplier of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel and stainless steel forgings.

The company's stock settled at Rs 760.80 on Tuesday, up 1.80 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

