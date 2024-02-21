20-year-old student jumps to death off college building in Udupi
A video that captured the 20-year-old, identified as Satyam Suman, looking down from the top of the building for some time before jumping has gone viral on social media platforms.
A second-year BSC student from Manipal University in Karnataka took his own life by jumping from the top of a six-story building on the college campus, police said. A video that captured the 20-year-old, identified as Satyam Suman, looking down from the top of the building for some time before jumping has gone viral on social media platforms.
The student, who hailed from Bihar, took this drastic step apparently because he was afraid of ongoing exams. The incident caused distress among fellow students who were present and witnessed the tragic event.
The Manipal police station has registered a case related to this incident last Saturday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
