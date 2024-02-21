"No conflict, alliance is still on": SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav after skipping Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed an alliance with the Congress, assuring that details would be revealed soon. He stated that there was no conflict between the two parties, emphasizing that all would be clarified in due course. Earlier this week, the Samajwadi party chief had said that he would join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh only after the finalization of the seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"All is well that ends well. Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon," Yadav stated while speaking to reporters on Wednesday. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc. The success of the seat sharing talks between the two are crucial, especially after the failure of such talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has decided to contest in her state alone.

Sources say the Congress is likely to get 17 seats in the potential alliance. Issues over three seats between the two parties have also been ironed out. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had made his participation in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra conditional to a decision on seat sharing, saying that he would join it the moment the seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are distributed between the two parties.

"Right now talks are going on, lists have come from their side and from ours as well, the moment the seats are distributed and decided, the Samajwadi Party will join Congress's Nyaya Yatra," Yadav said speaking to reporters on Monday. The SP Chief could now join the yatra on February 24-25 when it hits Moradabad in Western UP.

Speaking about the significance of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Yadav said, "The 2024 elections are significant. It is an election to save the Constitution and save the future of the country, save Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, to save fraternity." Earlier, the Samajwadi Party Chief had accepted the invitation from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to join the Yatra saying that he would participate in the Yatra in Amethi or Rae Bareli.

However, with no headway being made in the seat sharing talks between the two parties, the SP Chief stayed away from the Yatra making its way through Uttar Pradesh (ANI)

