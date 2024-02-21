Demise of Fali S Nariman leaves an irreplaceable void in realm of Indian judiciary: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal has expressed his condolences on the demise of Fali Sam Nariman, the eminent jurist and constitutional lawyer, on Wednesday. Meghwal said, Fali Sam Nariman's demise, leaves an irreplaceable void in the realm of the Indian judiciary. His indelible mark on numerous landmark cases before the Supreme Court will forever be etched in the annals of legal history. Om Shanti.

Eminent jurist and senior advocate Fali S Nariman passed away at his Delhi home this morning at the age of 95. He was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues. He stood out as a distinguished figure in Indian legal history. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007. Born in 1929, Nariman made his mark as a constitutional lawyer and senior advocate to the Supreme Court of India.

His journey in the legal field began after graduating from law. He was respected for his expertise, particularly in constitutional law and international arbitration. Nariman's career took a significant leap forward when he was appointed a Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court of India in 1971. Over the years, Nariman was involved in several landmark cases that have shaped Indian law. Nariman argued for Union Carbide in the Bhopal gas disaster case. He helped make an outside-of-court deal that gave USD 470 million to the victims. (ANI)

