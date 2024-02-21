BRIEF-Eagle Hills International signs $4 bln agreement to establish new real estate development company Binaa Al-Bahrain
Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:22 IST
Bahrain's state news agency:
* ABU DHABI-BASED EAGLE HILLS INTERNATIONAL SIGNS $4 BILLION AGREEMENT TO ESTABLISH NEW REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY BINAA AL-BAHRAIN.
