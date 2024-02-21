Left Menu

Lighthouse Advisors sells Poly Medicure shares for Rs 200 crore

21-02-2024
Private equity advisory firm Lighthouse Advisors India on Wednesday sold shares of medical consumables company Poly Medicure for Rs 200 crore through an open market transaction.

Mumbai-based Lighthouse Advisors India through its affiliate Lighthouse India III Equity Investors Ltd offloaded the shares on BSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Lighthouse India III Equity Investors disposed of 12,90,939 shares, amounting to a 1.3 per cent stake in Poly Medicure.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,550.06 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 200.10 crore.

Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.

Shares of Poly Medicure gained 1.46 per cent to close at Rs 1,617.30 apiece on BSE.

Meanwhile, in a bulk deal on NSE, Hinduja Capital sold shares of Gulf Oil Corporation for Rs 25 crore.

Hinduja Capital offloaded 5 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 495 apiece, as per the data on NSE. This took the transaction value to Rs 24.75 crore.

Among others, Dream Achiever Consultancy Services picked up 3.80 lakh shares of Gulf Oil Corporation.

On Wednesday, shares of Gulf Oil Corp jumped 9.50 per cent to close at Rs 487 apiece on the NSE.

