BRIEF-US Rep. Maxine Waters Says Deeply Opposed To Capital One's Acquisition Of Discover

* US REP. MAXINE WATERS: DEEPLY OPPOSED TO CAPITAL ONE'S ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF DISCOVER

* US REP MAXINE WATERS: CAPITAL ONE, DISCOVER MERGER WILL HAVE MAJOR IMPLICATIONS FOR CONSUMERS AND SMALL BUSINESSES EVERYWHERE * US REP WATERS: AS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE, BANKING REGULATORS REVIEW THIS PROPOSED ACQUISITION, I CALL ON THEM TO MOVE QUICKLY TO BLOCK IT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

