Putin to fly on modernised Russian supersonic strategic bomber
Russian President Vladimir Putin will fly on a modernised Tu-160M supersonic strategic bomber on Thursday, the Kremlin said, state television reported.
The giant swing-wing plane is a substantially modernised-version of a Soviet-era bomber that the USSR would have deployed in the event of a nuclear war with the West to deliver nuclear weapons at long distances.
