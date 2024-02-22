Left Menu

TN among eight states to set up monitoring authority for direct selling industry: Official

It employs over 1.9 lakh micro-entrepreneurs, Indian Direct Selling Association Chairman Vivek Katoch said.Tamil Nadu is a key and priority for the direct selling industry in the southern region.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-02-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 21:43 IST
TN among eight states to set up monitoring authority for direct selling industry: Official
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is among eight states in the country that will set up a monitoring authority for direct selling entities, an industry official said on Thursday.

The monitoring authority would also serve as a redressal forum to receive complaints from consumers as it is empowered with stringent provisions.

Direct selling entities are businesses where individuals (micro-entrepreneurs) buy products from a parent organisation (for eg Tupperware) and sell them directly to customers, without intermediaries being involved.

Tamil Nadu continues to be the second top direct selling market after Karnataka in the southern region. It employs over 1.9 lakh micro-entrepreneurs, Indian Direct Selling Association Chairman Vivek Katoch said.

''Tamil Nadu is a key and priority for the direct selling industry in the southern region. The growth figures clearly reflect that the direct selling industry in the state is poised for new horizons, reaffirming the relentless hard work of direct sellers in the state,'' he was quoted as saying in a press release.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, through the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules 2021, has brought clarity to the operations of direct selling entities to protect consumers, he said.

''So far, eight states, including Tamil Nadu, have set up monitoring committees in compliance with the provisions of the rules. The other states are also following suit,'' he said.

The direct selling industry, Katoch said, accounts for 2.7 per cent of the overall national sales which stands at Rs 19,000 crore in 2021-22.

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection department Principal Secretary Har Sahay Meena said the state has created a conducive environment for the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024