PM Modi inaugurates multiple development projects of over Rs 13,500 cr in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crores in Tarabh, Mahesana, Gujarat today. The projects encompass a wide range of sectors such as internet connectivity, rail, road, education, health, connectivity, research and tourism, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled January 22nd exactly one month ago when he got the opportunity to perform the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. He also recalled the occasion of Basantpanchmi on February 14 when he inaugurated the first Hindu temple of the Gulf countries in Abu Dhabi.

In Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister mentioned laying the foundation stone for Kalki Dham. He also mentioned performing consecration and darshan and pooja at Valinath Mahadev Temple in Tarabh on Thursday. For India and the world, the Prime Minister noted that Valinath Shiv Dham is a pilgrimage site but it is an auspicious seat of the Guru for the Rewari society and devotees from around the country.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of the present moment in the development journey of India as both the 'Dev Kaaj' (divine works) and 'Desh kaaj' (national tasks) are going on at a rapid pace. "On the one hand, this auspicious event has taken place and development works worth 13,000 crore Rs were dedicated or foundation stones were laid, on the other", PM Modi said. "These rail, road, port, transport, water, security, urban development and tourism projects will increase ease of living and create new job opportunities for the youth of the region," he added.

Observing the presence of divine energy in the pious land of Mehsana, the Prime Minister said that it connects the people with the spiritual consciousness of thousands of years associated with Lord Krishna and Lord Mahadev. This energy, PM Modi said, connects the people with the journey of Gadipati Mahant Veeram-Giri Bapu ji as he paid tribute to him. He also bowed before Mahant Shri Jayaramgiri Bapu for forwarding the resolve of Gadipati Mahant Baldevgiri Bapu and accomplishing it. Highlighting his four-decade-old deep connection with Baldevgiri Bapu ji, the Prime Minister recalled welcoming him to his residence on numerous occasions as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat to awaken the spiritual consciousness.

He also recalled his demise in 2021 and emphasized that his departed soul would be blessing everyone today after the accomplishments of his resolve. "The centuries-old temple has been completed with the magnificence of the 21st century and the divinity of the ancient traditions", the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the contributions and efforts of hundreds of craftsmen and shramjeevis. He lauded their efforts for the successful consecration of Valinath Mahadev, Hinglaj Mata and Lord Dattatreya on Thursday and congratulated them on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said that these temples are more than a place of worship but are also symbols of our centuries-old civilization. The Prime Minister highlighted the role of temples in spreading knowledge in society. PM Modi praised the local religious Akhadas for taking forward the tradition of spreading knowledge and said that the organization of Pustak Parab and the construction of the school and hostel have enhanced awareness and education among the people.

"There can not be a better example of Dev Kaaj and Desh Kaaj," PM Modi added. He praised Rabari Samaj for nurturing such enlightened traditions. The Prime Minister talked about the spirit of Sabka Saath Vikas ingrained in Valinath Dham and said in sync with this spirit, the government is committed to making the lives of every section better.

"Goal of Modi's guarantee is to transform the life of the person on the last pedestal of the society", he said. He juxtaposed the coming of new temples with the construction of pucca houses for crores of poor, recalling dedication and foundation stone laying for 1.25 lakh houses recently. He also mentioned free ration for 80 crore citizens as 'Bhagwan ka Prasad', and piped water for 10 crore new families as 'Amrit'.

The Prime Minister highlighted the government's efforts towards the development of heritage sites in Gujarat apart from infrastructure development in the last two decades. He lamented the conflict created between development and heritage in India for decades, the auspicious Somnath Temple becoming a site of dispute, neglect of the site of Pavagadh, vote bank politics of the Sun Temple in Modhera, questioning the existence of Lord Ram and creating obstacles in the development of his temple. He also pointed out that the same people are still spreading negativity even though the entire nation is rejoicing in the temple built on Ram Lalla's birthplace.

The Prime Minister emphasized, "Today, every effort being made in the New India is creating a legacy for the future generations. The new and modern roads and railway tracks that are being built today are the pathways of developed India only." He said that today rail connectivity to Mehsana was strengthened. He remarked that doubling the rail line has improved the connectivity of Banaskantha and Patan with Kandla, Tuna and Mundra ports.

The Prime Minister said that he laid the foundation stone of the runway one and a half years ago for Deesa Air Force Station runway. "Whatever pledge Modi takes, he fulfills it, this runway of Deesa is an example of this. This is Modi's guarantee", the Prime Minister said. Recalling the period 20-25 years ago when opportunities were very limited in North Gujarat along with the scope of industrialization, the Prime Minister pointed out the challenges of cattle herders and the irrigation of the farmer's fields.

The Prime Minister highlighted the positive changes brought about by the present government and mentioned farmers growing 2-3 crops in a year and an increase in the water level of the entire area. Referring to the inauguration and foundation stone laying of the eight projects related to water supply and water sources today worth more than Rs 1500 crores, the Prime Minister said that it will further help in solving the water problems of North Gujarat.

He also lauded the farmers of North Gujarat for adopting modern technology like drip irrigation and the emerging trends of chemical-free natural farming. "Your efforts will increase the enthusiasm of farmers across the country", he added. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister highlighted the government's emphasis on developing the country as well as preserving the heritage and conveyed his best wishes for today's development projects.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel was present on the occasion along with several MPs, MLAs and Representatives of Gujarat Government. (ANI)

