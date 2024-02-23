Transnet making progress with Recovery Plan at E Cape ports

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) says it is forging ahead with the implementation of the state-owned company’s Recovery Plan at its Eastern Cape ports.

The plan is aimed at enabling efficient utilisation of port infrastructure and improving operational efficiencies at its Central Region ports of East London, Ngqura and Port Elizabeth.

According to TNPA, the improvements are also geared at ensuring competitiveness of the central region ports “through robust port operations oversight, delivery of critical infrastructure and investing in reliable marine fleet”.

“Among the strategic initiatives for East London is the deepening and strengthening of the N-berth, the replacement of two Graving Dock Jib Cranes to enable the ship repair facility and the acquisition of two tugboats. These initiatives are aimed at boosting the river ports marine infrastructure and fleet availability to enable key sectors of the local economy.

“The N-Berth construction project has commenced and will be completed in October 2024. Within this project, TNPA seeks to increase the berth capacity of the automotive terminal of the Port of East London and allow for berthing of modern automotive carriers,” TNPA said in a statement on Thursday.

The authority said the project also includes an upgrade of a quay at the Port Elizabeth port.

“In line with the Central Region’s focus on enabling the local fishing industry in Nelson Mandela Bay, the project pipeline for the Port of Port Elizabeth includes the completed upgrade of the 1200-ton slipway and the refurbishment of the Dom Pedro Quay which is planned to commence at the end of February 2024.

“The port will also benefit from eight of the 52 hydraulic tension units that TNPA has procured for its ports,” TNPA said.

Earlier this month, TNPA announced that the first batch of four hydraulic mooring units it has procured to improve operations and reduce shipping delays at ports have been delivered and operationalised at the Ports of Cape Town and Ngqura.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)