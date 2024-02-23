Left Menu

Govt college principal places picture of Lord Ram on his chair, performs puja after taking charge in MP's Sheopur

The newly appointed principal of Government Post Graduate College, Sheopur, Dr Vipin Bihari Sharma took charge on Thursday. After assuming charge, instead of sitting on the principal's chair, he placed a picture of Lord Ram on the chair and performed puja with rituals.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 16:17 IST
Govt college principal places picture of Lord Ram on his chair, performs puja after taking charge in MP's Sheopur
The principal worshiping Lord Ram on his chair (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

A popular slogan among the citizens of Madhya Pradesh "MP Ajab Hai, Sabse Gajab Hai" (The state is strange, most amazing) - has been re-enacted once again, this time in Sheopur district, where a government college principal worshipped Lord Ram by placing His picture on his chair after taking charge. The newly appointed principal of Government Post Graduate College, Sheopur, Dr Vipin Bihari Sharma took the charge on Thursday. After assuming the charge, instead of sitting on the principal's chair, he placed the picture of Lord Ram on the chair and performed puja with rituals.

During this, he also performed a collective aarti with the entire staff. The principal said that Lord Ram is his favourite God, he took inspiration from his qualities as a result of which he placed his picture on his chair. "I had taken the charge of Principal. Lord Ram is my favourite God and through his good conduct and exemplary work, I want to do such work which is good for the society and for human beings. I want to say to my colleagues that they should eliminate all discrimination and walk on the path of development, conduct themselves well and guide the students with their conduct," Sharma told ANI.

"I also want to tell the students to work hard, be cultured and achieve their goals in their life honestly. Also have love for the nation. Lord Ram had all the said qualities, that is why I had placed the picture of Lord Ram there (on Principal's chair)," the principal further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

