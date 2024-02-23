"Huge potential for industry in Madhya Pradesh," says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that there is a huge potential for industries in the state and industries provide great support for the development of any state. CM Yadav made the remark while speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Friday. The CM had held an important meeting at the smart city office here related to the Vikramotsav Trade Fair 2024 and investor meet to be held here from March 1.

During the meeting, the CM held discussions with officials regarding the events and reviewed the preparation. He also had discussion about "Simhastha" (is a Hindu religious mela held every 12 years in the Ujjain city) to be held in 2028. "There is huge potential for industry in Madhya Pradesh and industries provide great support for the development of any state. I am satisfied that after the formation of the new government, we started setting up different types of industries for each district. Where village industries can be established, it should be established. Similarly, according to the possibilities, food industries, mining industries should be set up," CM Yadav said.

Talking about the investor meet, the chief minister said, "An investor meet is being organised here on March 1 and 2. On the basis of it there will be possibilities of industry in different areas of the entire state. The process will not remain only here in Ujjain, it will also keep changing in the coming times. Big industries are being invited through this in the state." The chief minister reviewed the CM helpline services in Ujjain district, talked to two complainants, heard their problems and also instructed officials to resolve their issues on the occasion. (ANI)

