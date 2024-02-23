Left Menu

TP Odisha discoms provide 6k new industrial connections in 3 years

TP Odisha discoms, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha government, has recently energised 5,943 industrial connections in the state, according to an official statement. Furthermore, the states reputation for providing reliable and high-quality power supply has made it a preferred destination for advanced startups and industries to establish their operations, thereby fostering economic growth and development, the statement said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:24 IST
TP Odisha discoms provide 6k new industrial connections in 3 years

TP Odisha discoms, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha government, has recently energised 5,943 industrial connections in the state, according to an official statement. These distribution companies, including TP Central, TP Southern, TP Northern, and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, have played a crucial role in supporting the industrial development of the state, it said.

Over the past three years, these discoms have facilitated the energisation of industrial connections across various sectors such as steel, IT, aluminum, cement, mining, and MSMEs including food, fisheries, and automobile industries, the statement added.

The discoms have implemented several initiatives aimed at simplifying the process of obtaining electricity connections, thereby enhancing the ease of doing business across the state, it said.

As a result of the effective operations of the discoms, the Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses in Odisha have decreased. Furthermore, the state's reputation for providing reliable and high-quality power supply has made it a preferred destination for advanced startups and industries to establish their operations, thereby fostering economic growth and development, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024