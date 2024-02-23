Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh: BRO rescues tourists stranded at Sela pass due to heavy snowfall

"Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Tawang District since 22 February 2024 has resulted in disruption of traffic and closure of roads. BRO has gone beyond their mandate of keeping the roads open for traffic to carry out a rescue operation in order to evacuate approximately 70 tourists and locals stranded at the Sela Pass," said a press release issued by the BRO.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 19:08 IST
Arunachal Pradesh: BRO rescues tourists stranded at Sela pass due to heavy snowfall
BRO rescues tourists stranded at Sela pass due to heavy snowfall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Personnel from the Border Roads Organization on Friday rescued 70 tourists and locals who were stranded at the Sela Pass due to heavy snowfall. "Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Tawang District since 22 February 2024 has resulted in disruption of traffic and closure of roads. BRO has gone beyond their mandate of keeping the roads open for traffic to carry out a rescue operation in order to evacuate approximately 70 tourists and locals stranded at the Sela Pass," said a press release issued by the BRO.

The BRO said that the incident took place when some vehicles got stranded at the Pass on the night of 22/23 February. "42 BRTF of Project Vartak mobilised its men and equipment to rescue them. The team braved the chilling cold with temperatures going below -10 degrees Celsius to save precious lives throughout the night and were able to move them to safety by 4:30 am on 23rd February," said the press release.

"Project Vartak has deployed men and personnel round the clock at not only Sela Pass but other important roads in the region as well in order to keep them accessible for traffic at all times," the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024