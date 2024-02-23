Left Menu

Delhi: Plea in Supreme Court to consider reasonable demands of farmers

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking direction to the government of India to consider the reasonable demands of the farmers who are in continuous peaceful protest and demonstration.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 22:52 IST
Delhi: Plea in Supreme Court to consider reasonable demands of farmers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking direction to the government of India to consider the reasonable demands of the farmers who are in continuous peaceful protest and demonstration. Agnostos Theos, Managing Director of the Sikh Chamber of Commerce, approached the Supreme Court seeking direction over farmers' protests.

The plea sought direction to the state and central government to stop all violence against the protestors and remove all barricades, fortifications, etc. at once. The farmers are peacefully protesting for their demand for the implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan committee as per their call for the protest for 'Dilli Chalo' on February 13, 2024, it said.

"The Respondent, Union and State governments, in anticipation of the protest by the farmer, issued threats against the people participating in the protest, fortified the borders of the state around the city of Delhi, with iron spikes, concrete walls, etc. ensuring that farmers are not able to enter the territory of the national capital," the petition added. The plea sought direction to the government to instruct relevant authorities to not cause hindrance to farmers' peaceful march and gatherings in the national capital.

Social media accounts should be unblocked and the right to free speech. should not be curbed, it stated, adding that FIRs should be registered against this act of the government. "Instruct relevant authorities to take immediate action against those who are defaming farmers and Sikhs, and hurling abuses, using derogatory terms and issuing threats," the petition urged.

Thousands of farmers remain camped at Khanauri and Shambhu borders with their tractor-trolleys and trucks agitating for their demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024