PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Sources

Determined to secure the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior leaders are going to visit Bihar ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, as per sources.

ANI | Updated: 24-02-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 12:32 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Determined to secure the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior leaders are going to visit Bihar ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, as per sources. This will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Bihar after the formation of the NDA government.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will address public meetings in Aurangabad and Begusarai, where he will inaugurate and launch projects worth crores of rupees, as per BJP sources. As per BJP sources, PM Modi will address public meetings in Aurangabad and Begusarai parliamentary constituencies in Bihar on March 2, where he will inaugurate and launch various projects worth crores of rupees related to Bihar.

Before PM Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in Sitamarhi, Siwan, and Darbhanga on February 28 and March 28. After the Prime Minister's visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Paliaganj, Patliputra parliamentary constituency, on March 5.

For BJP's victory, both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are crucial states. The BJP is focusing heavily on both states. India's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the Lok Sabha elections draw near.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha. Although the date for the upcoming Lok Sabha election has not been officially declared yet, the elections are expected to be held in April and May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

