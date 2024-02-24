Left Menu

As garlic turns gold in MP, farmers deploy armed guards, CCTVs to protect produce

Our garlic crop will ripen in the next 15 days so we are guarding our farm this way, Bais added.Bhopal-based vegetable trader Mohammad Saleem, who runs AKS Company, said he has never seen garlic prices reaching such levels, The price of good quality garlic is Rs 200 per kilogram in the wholesale market.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 24-02-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 21:26 IST
As garlic turns gold in MP, farmers deploy armed guards, CCTVs to protect produce
  • Country:
  • India

Skyrocketing prices of garlic in Madhya Pradesh have seen the kitchen staple get CCTVs and even gun-totting guards for company as farmers get down to securing their produce from thieves amid its golden run at the retail and wholesale markets.

The prices of garlic have breached the Rs 400 per kilogram mark in the retail market in the state, while the rate in wholesale markets was hovering between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per quintal, several farmers said.

In Mangrola village in Ujjain's Chintaman Road, some 12 kilometres from the district headquarters, security guards and farmers with guns can be seen pacing the fields lush with the crop, while several well off cultivators have installed CCTVs and are watching over their fields on monitors at home.

''Thieves have taken away the produce of several farmers. So I am guarding my 13 bigas of land on which I have sown garlic with our licensed firearm,'' farmer Bharat Singh Bais told PTI.

''For the last two years we suffered huge losses cultivating garlic, However, lady luck has smiled on us this year. Farmers are getting Rs 200 per kilogram for the crop. Our garlic crop will ripen in the next 15 days so we are guarding our farm this way,'' Bais added.

Bhopal-based vegetable trader Mohammad Saleem, who runs AKS Company, said he has never seen garlic prices reaching such levels, ''The price of good quality garlic is Rs 200 per kilogram in the wholesale market. Wholesale prices are fluctuating across MP on a daily basis,'' Saleem said.

According to an estimate some 30,000 farmers grow 91,000 tonnes of garlic in Mandsaur district. Garlic is also grown in Ratlam, Chhindwara, Agar Malwa, Indore, Dewas and Shajapur districts in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024