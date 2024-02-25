Left Menu

Congress-AAP alliance "eye-opener" for the people of Delhi: BJP's Parvesh Verma

In the latest seat sharing discussions, both parties have decided that the AAP will contest 4 Lok Sabha seats, and the Congress will fight for 3 seats in the national capital.

Launching a scathing attack over the alliance between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, Bhartiya Janta Party MP Parvesh Verma said that this alliance will be an "eye-opener" for the people of Delhi, adding that the people of Delhi did not vote Kejriwal to power to join hands with Congress. The development comes as both parties on Saturday closed their seat-sharing negotiations for Delhi Lok Sabha seats on a 4:3 formula. The AAP will contest 4 Lok Sabha seats, and the Congress will fight for 3 seats in the national capital.

"The people of Delhi defeated the 15-year-old Sheila Dixit government and gave a mandate to Arvind Kejriwal. He was not given a mandate to compromise with Congress. But we all knew that this would happen one day. And today, it is out in the open. I welcome this alliance because this gives the people of Delhi an opportunity to open their eyes and see that there is no difference between AAP and Congress," said Arvind Kejriwal. Notably, the partners in the INDIA bloc, Congress and the AAP, announced a seat-sharing pact for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Goa.

Further taking a jibe at Delhi CM Kejriwal, who has skipped several summons issued by the Directorate of Enforcement till now in the Delhi Excise Policy case, the BJP leader said that he can keep contesting in the elections before he gets 'jailed'. "I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal that you can keep contesting the elections before you are jailed. The people of Delhi have faith in PM Modi and his development schemes," said Verma.

